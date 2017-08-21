Seven more arrests in Tallahassee prostitution sting

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 21, 2017

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 21, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Six more suspects have been arrested in a prostitution sting operation in Tallahassee.

As part of the operation, officers with the Tallahassee Police Department posed undercover as "Johns".

Over the weekend, police arrested Lakria Atkins, 18, Jamie Cole, 40, Sandra Edlow, 50, Jakesa Frye, 24, Samantha Harter, 32, and Dashima McMillan, 26.

All six suspects were booked into the Leon County Jail on prostitution charges.

The arrests are the latest in a

over the last several days.