Seven more arrests in Tallahassee prostitution sting

Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.
Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.(MGN online)
By WCTV Eyewitness News; Lanetra Bennett
Published: Aug. 21, 2017 at 4:39 PM EDT
By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 21, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Six more suspects have been arrested in a prostitution sting operation in Tallahassee.

Over the weekend, police arrested Lakria Atkins, 18, Jamie Cole, 40, Sandra Edlow, 50, Jakesa Frye, 24, Samantha Harter, 32, and Dashima McMillan, 26.

All six suspects were booked into the Leon County Jail on prostitution charges.

TPD says each case was similar.

Officers say an undercover detective would pretend to be a customer responding to an advertisement. The officer met up with the women; and say once the suspects agreed to a sexual act in exchange for money, the suspects were arrested.

The arrests are the latest in a

over the last several days.

In total, TPD has made 24 arrests and have issued 35 total charges.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 21, 2017

