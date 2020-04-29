Seventh arrest made in connection to Tallahassee gun theft

By: Julie Montonaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A seventh person has now been arrested in connection with a gun heist at Kevin’s Guns and Sporting Goods last week.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office confirms that 18-year-old Marche Cromartie was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed 46 guns were stolen in the April 22 break in.

So far, two of the guns stolen from Kevin’s have been recovered.

Capt. Steve Jones says no one has turned in any of the stolen guns, despite the offer to withhold charges for those who voluntarily surrender them.

