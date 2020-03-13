Several South Georgia schools closed due to coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 13, 2020

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) — Several South Georgia counties are closing their schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Valdosta City Schools announced Friday it will be closed from March 16 through at least March 27. The closures include all school building activities, extracurricular activities, athletics and trips.

VCS says absolutely no staff nor students should report to any office or school in the system during this time.

Colquitt County Schools will be closed from March 16 through at least March 29, according to a press release. Like in Valdosta, the closures include all school building activities, extracurricular, athletics and trips. CCS says no students should report to any office or school; however, some essential staff may be asked to work.

Lowndes County Schools says it will also be closed March 16 through March 27.

Valwood School in Hahira will be closed from March 16 to April 4, which includes the school's spring break.

Seminole County Schools will be closed until March 27 after it says an employee showed symptoms for COVID-19 coronavirus. SCS says the employee was possibly exposed to the virus at a doctor's office in another state.

Mitchell County Schools are closed from March 16 through March 27.

You can find more school closures at the Georgia Department of Education website.

For the latest COVID-19 coronavirus information out of Georgia, visit the Department of Health website. You can find the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.