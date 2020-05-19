By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — All Panhandle counties can reopen vacation rentals, the Secretary of Florida's Department of Business & Professional Regulation confirmed to WCTV Tuesday afternoon.

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Gulf, Franklin and Bay counties are among the counties that can reopen vacation rentals, according to State Representative Jason Shoaf.

Shoaf, who is a Republican representing Florida District 7, made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

"A special thanks to Secretary Beshears and Governor DeSantis for making it happen today," Shoaf wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story.

