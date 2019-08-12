Several residents call for Thomasville Mayor's resignation at city council Meeting Monday night

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- After a months-long suspension, Thomasville Mayor Greg Hobbs was officially back to work on Monday night.

It was the first city council meeting since he was re-instated as mayor after signing a plea agreement with the District Attorney, but it was not without controversy.

"It would be a statesman-like act as mayor to resign his position and allow the city to heal and to have an unblemished ambassador and move forward," said one resident who spoke.

That man was one of three who stood before the packed meeting and called for Hobbs' resignation on Monday night. Hobbs sat at the center of the council, seemingly unfazed.

"How can this member of the city council now expect his constituents to believe in his actions," asked Wallace Goodman. "I think the honorable thing for him to have done would be for him to have resigned from the position."

Hobbs was indicted by a Grand Jury on six counts related to forged documents, but in late July, days before his trial was set to begin, he signed a plea agreement. Hobbs pleaded "no contest" to making a false report of a crime and making a false statement. Both are misdemeanors. The other four counts will be dismissed.

Goodman said his faith in Hobbs was lost.

"I felt like we were coming to the end of a period in the history of this council that needed to be discussed," he said. "It takes years to build trust and a second to break trust and that's what has happened with our current mayor. "

Hobbs declined an interview with WCTV at the meeting on Monday, but said he would speak at the next meeting on August 26th.