Wind, possible tornadoes move through the Big Bend, South Georgia Thursday

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

April 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A potent storm system that moved through the Southeast brought damaging winds and possible tornadoes to portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday.

The initial round of storms moved through South Georgia around noon Thursday, prompting tornado warnings. Wind damage reports starting in Miller County near Colquitt and stretched east to Pelham, Ga. Then reports of tornadoes on the ground were relayed around 12:30 p.m. near Center Hill eastward through Spence Field and Ellenton. The same thunderstorm marched east toward and brought down trees, knocked out power and damaging buildings in Berrien, Lanier and Clinch counties.

By 5 p.m., a second line of storms moved into the western viewing area, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings. Then tornado warnings were issued starting in the northern Tallahassee area before 6:30 p.m. There were multiple reports downed trees, power lines down along with damage to cars and structures. A man died after a tree landed on him on the 3400 block of Acadain Boulevard in Tallahassee, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office. Rotation fizzled out on radar as the storm moved into Jefferson County.

LEON COUNTY STORM DAMAGE: Talquin Electric has posted photos chronicling storm damage across Leon County. (��: @TECtwwi) pic.twitter.com/ffKDlyXH4I — WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) April 23, 2020

Other tornado warnings were issued throughout the evening. Franklin and Wakulla counties were the first along the coastal Big Bend around the time Leon County's warning was issued. Wind reports as high as 68 mph were recorded in Wakulla County Thursday evening. The rotation-detected thunderstorms moved east to northeast.

Tornado warnings were issued again around 7:30 p.m. for Taylor County as multiple areas of rotation spotted offshore via radar moved onshore. The multiple areas of rotation moved into Dixie, Lafayette and Suwannee counties through nearly 9 p.m. A tornado was spotted 3 miles north of Bell just to the east of Suwannee County.