Severe storms may move in late Wednesday night and Thursday morning

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a slight risk (level two of five) for severe weather in the Big Bend and South Georgia for Thursday. The main threats associated with the incoming storms are strong wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and flooding.

The two systems providing fuel for the storms are a low pressure system moving through the northeast, with a cold front spanning the entire eastern United States from Pennsylvania to Louisiana. The cold front will start bringing scattered showers to our area Tuesday evening.

Another low pressure system is also moving through the Gulf of Mexico and will reach our area late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The warm front will bring in warm, moist air from the gulf and help fuel storms. Showers and storms will continue through most of Thursday morning, with rain lingering during the early afternoon.

One to 2 inches of rain is expected with the heaviest rain falling in South Georgia. Flooding along the Flint River is possible following the storms.

Make sure to pay attention to the forecast in the coming days and download the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to stay ahead of the storm.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.