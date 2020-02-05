Severe storms possible in the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

February 5, 2020

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced (level 3) risk for severe weather for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia this Thursday. (Photo: NOAA)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced (level 3) risk for severe weather for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia this Thursday.

A Low-Pressure system will sweep across the southeastern United States Wednesday night into tomorrow. The SPC issued a slight risk (level 2) for the extreme western portion of our viewing area, where storms will form a line Wednesday night. This line will potentially expand from Virginia to Louisiana. High wind gusts and the chance for a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

The line of storms will continue to move east on Thursday, moving into Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas. We will see chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Damaging wind gusts and the possibility for a couple of tornadoes are the main threats with Thursday's system.

Make sure to pay attention to the forecast over the next few days. Turn on notifications for the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App and ensure alerts are enabled for your NOAA Weather Radios. Both are fantastic tools to help you keep safe as severe storms move through the region.

