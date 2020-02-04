Severe storms possible later this week

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 4, 2020

Image as of Tuesday morning (2/4/2020)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- The National Weather Service and the Storm Prediction Center have highlighted much of the Big Bend and South Georgia for the chance of severe storms on Thursday.

As of Tuesday morning, all counties within the WCTV viewing area are highlighted in the "Slight Risk" category, or level two of five.

Chances for dangerous storms are a little higher for Thursday - could see some storms as early as Wednesday night.#STORMScoming pic.twitter.com/ANrA2X1lsd — rob nucatola (@robnucatola) February 4, 2020

Right now, the main risk is damaging wind gusts and the chance of a tornado. the NWS says the highest chance of severe weather will be from early Thursday afternoon through midnight as it moves East.

