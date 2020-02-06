Severe weather prompts FAMU to close early

By: Ryan Carl | WCTV

January 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Due to a severe weather front moving in to the local area, FAMU has announced multiple early closures.

Classes after 3:00pm on the main campus have been suspended as well as FAMU DRS at 1:00pm.

After school activities on both campuses have also been canceled.

The FAMU Day at the Capitol event that was scheduled for today will end early at 2:00pm. Alumni groups who were planning to travel out for the day's activities have been asked to postpone their trips.

The University will be closed starting at 3:00pm but will keep emergency services up. Essential personnel will remain on duty.

Food services will be closed at 4:30pm. Box diners will be served to students still residing on campus in residence halls in the evening.

