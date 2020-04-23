Severe weather risk remains for Thursday evening

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

April 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Despite the severe weather that rolled through South Georgia Thursday afternoon, the risk for severe weather does remain into the evening for the viewing area.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a new tornado watch for most of the viewing area until 10 p.m. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes in the watch area, and those in the watch need to be observant of any warnings that could be issued.

The first round of thunderstorms moved eastward across South Georgia after noon Thursday with a few reports of tornadoes from west of Moultrie eastward to near Ellenton, according to the National Weather Service. There were also reports of wind damage in places like Adel and Lakeland from that same thunderstorm.

The earlier storms in South Georgia have helped developed an outflow boundary that has moved southward, bringing in cooler air behind it from the rain and thunderstorms. This boundary, which has seemed to have stopped advancing south based on radar imagery, may be a focal point of severe weather though the rest of the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds of 58 mph or greater, hail, and tornadoes can not be ruled out with these storms.

As of 4:30 p.m., the line of showers and storms was near Marianna, Fla. and moving easterly. Tornado warnings were in effect west of Panama City and west of Chipley. These storms will need to continue to be monitored.

Be sure to have a way to receive watches and warnings this afternoon and evening. The WCTV Pinpoint Weather app can provide location-specific alerts for severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.