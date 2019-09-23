Sex offender solicited kids to use his limo service in Louisiana

Barry Carroll Hartsell, 60, of the 400 block of Cass County Road 4791 in Atlanta, Texas, one count each of failure to register and notify as a sex offender and prohibition of employment for certain sex offenders (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Texas Public Sex Offender Website)
Updated: Mon 3:20 PM, Sep 23, 2019

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An East Texas sex offender is accused of operating a limousine service that catered to children in Louisiana.

Caddo sheriff’s detectives arrested 60-year-old Barry Carroll Hartsell, of the 400 block of Cass County Road 4791 in Atlanta, Texas, after learning he was passing out his business cards at a local sno cone stand and had been doing so at a local high school.

The Facebook page for his limousine service even offers a birthday special; for $25, he would drive a child to and from school in his limousine, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Louisiana law prohibits sex offenders from owning or working for a limousine service.

And Hartsell did not register his employment with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, authorities say.

The Texas Public Sex Offender website says Hartsell poses a moderate risk to society and must register annually.

Years ago, he was convicted under Texas Penal Code 21.11 for inappropriate behavior with a teenage boy.

That section of the Texas penal code says “a person commits the offense of indecency with a child if he or she engaged in sexual contact with a child or caused a child to engage in sexual contact.”

Hartsell remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 6:16 p.m. Thursday Sept. 19 as an in-state fugitive and on one count each of failure to register and notify as a sex offender and prohibition of employment for certain sex offenders.

His bonds total $40,000.

