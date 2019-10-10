Deputies: Shanks Middle School teacher got high on meth and coke before school

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — A Shanks Middle School teacher was arrested after he told investigators he got high on meth and cocaine before school, then took Xanax during his lunch break.

Deputies took 44-year-old Guy Raynak into custody Monday.

He was discovered at the Burger King in Quincy by a police officer, who took him to the emergency room because of his behavior.

Hospital staff say he was behaving very erratically, emptying everything out of his duffel bag onto the floor, touching himself, throwing water, and crawling on the floor.

Investigators discovered approximately 25 Xanax pills in Raynak's possession, along with other unidentified pills.

Deputies arrested Raynak at the ER after he was medically cleared and took him to the Gadsden County Jail.

