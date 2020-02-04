Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer

(Gray News) - Shannen Doherty revealed she has stage 4 cancer in an interview that aired Tuesday.

The former star of “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Charmed” discussed her cancer coming back with Amy Robach on “Good Morning America.”

"It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4, so my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here," Doherty said. "I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but announced she had gone into remission in 2017.

She had documented that battle publicly, through interviews and social media, but kept the news quiet that her cancer had returned. She said she went back to work on "90210" even after the diagnosis, in part to honor her former co-star Luke Perry, who died in March, but to prove she could do it as well.

"One of the reasons, along with Luke, that I did '90210' and didn't really tell anybody, because I thought people can look at that - other people with stage four can work too," she said. "You know, our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do."

