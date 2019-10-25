Shared work spaces gaining popularity, including spaces marketed to women

By: Joy Benedict | CBS News

(CBS) — More and more entrepreneurs are setting up shop in shared work spaces like "WeWork," but now there are a number of new offices offering space marketed to women.

Amy Nelson is the founder of The Riveter. The Los Angeles coworking office is named after the World War II icon ‘Rosie the Riveter’ and is marketed as a space for women. Nelson is a former attorney and her journey mirrors many who work in the space she set up.

“For me, the world really changed when I became pregnant with my first daughter. I thought that people, including my colleagues and bosses, really perceived me differently when I told them I was pregnant,” Nelson said.

The Riveter was founded in 2017 and in the last two years it has opened 10 locations on the west coast, making it one of the fastest growing coworking companies in the country.

The Riveter welcomes men, but most clients are female. The space offers a decor focused on community and has programs for women entrepreneurs. “Women only get 2% of venture capital funding. So we have things like venture capital office hours where we put male investors in front of female founders,” said Nelson.

Shared work spaces have exploded in popularity. The Riveter isn’t the only female focused coworking space. Hera Hub offers mentoring and collaboration between women. And The Wing has an area where kids can play while moms work.

