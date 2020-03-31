Employee who visited Shaw Industries in Bainbridge tests positive for COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 31, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — Shaw Industries says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The worker was at the company's plant in Bainbridge a few weeks ago. According to the company, their last day at that plant was Saturday, March 14.

Shaw Industries says that employee was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Plant 70, and they just received a positive test result for COVID-19 on Sunday.

When Shaw Industries learned of the positive test result, HR and risk management completed a risk assessment for the Bainbridge facility.

"Based on this assessment, the extended length of time since the associate has been present at Plant 70 (15 days), and the regular cleaning and disinfecting practices already in place, further actions, such as temporarily closing the facility, are not needed," Shaw Industries said in a statement to WCTV.

The company also said that since the CDC says symptoms of COVID-19 appear two to 14 days after exposure, workers at Plant 70 have already exceeded the recommended length of time from exposure for self-quarantine.

Shaw Industries, based in Dalton, Georgia, supplies flooring products to residential and commercial markets worldwide.

