Shell Point and Mashes Sands beaches "fully open" to public, Wakulla County commissioner says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 21, 2020

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Shell Point and Mashes Sands beaches have reopened to the public.

Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas made the announcement of the beaches' reopening on Facebook Monday night.

The county commission first decided to close these beaches because of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23.

"Please continue to exercise safe distances and groups less than 10," Thomas wrote on Facebook.

The beaches will still close at sundown, and restrictions on camping and liquor will be enforced, according to Thomas. Thomas also said on Facebook that the playgrounds, water fountains, showers and bathrooms will be regularly sanitized to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Beachgoers need to park in designated parking spaces only, not in the right of way, and follow procedures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, Thomas said.

When asked if people are able to sit and stay at the beach, Thomas replied and said the beaches are "fully open."

You can find the full Facebook post commissioner Thomas made, including the comments, here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.