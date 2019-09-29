Sheriff: 4 inmates escape county jail in Ohio

A sheriff says four inmates overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from a county jail in Ohio.

This combination of undated images provided by the Gallia County Sheriff's Office shows Brynn Martin, top left, Christopher Clemente, top right, Troy McDaniel Jr., bottom left, and Lawrence Lee III, bottom right. (Source: Gallia County Sheriff's Office/WSAZ)

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says the four men forced open a secured door at the jail in Gallipolis, along the Ohio River in southeast Ohio, early Sunday. Authorities said they had help from at least one person outside the jail.

Ohio authorities have identified the inmates as 24-year-old Christopher Clemente, 40-year-old Brynn Martin, 30-year-old Troy McDaniel Jr. and 29-year-old Lawrence Lee III.

The inmates allegedly overpowered two female guards to escape.

WSAZ reports that Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the inmates overpowered a female corrections officer and stole her keys. They used those keys to leave the building and take the correction officer’s car to Gallipolis City Park, where another car was waiting for them.

That vehicle was spotted in Pennsylvania, where police are now searching for the escaped inmates, Champlin said.

No correction officers were seriously injured in the escape.

The two male corrections officers that were scheduled to work on Saturday night called off sick, Champlin said. That led to the female correction officers staffing the male section of the jail.

“After taking office, I quickly realized that our jail is outdated and insufficient to meet the needs and the numbers of criminals and the types of criminals that we are currently housing,” Champlin said.

Pennsylvania authorities say the Westmoreland Mall outside Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was evacuated Sunday afternoon after police believed Clemente was in that vicinity. But the mall has since reopened.

