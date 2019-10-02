Sheriff Ashley Paulk receives Distinguished Citizen Award

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 1, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Lowndes County community came together in full force Tuesday to honor one of their own.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk was recognized Tuesday for receiving the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen award. This is the organization's highest honor for volunteers. It was presented Tuesday by Governor Brian Kemp.

Boy Scouts of America have been awarding this honor for almost 30 years. It's given to those who give their all to give back to the community.

"We can have the greatest books and the greatest program, but when you see living examples of what we're trying to instill in our young people, that means everything. Sheriff Paulk walks the walk, he's a great example of what we're trying to do with young people," said Scout Executive Matt Hart. "He's one of those folks that doesn't do it for notoriety, doesn't do it for any other reason other than to help the community. Whether it's the Boy Scouts, whether it's the Sheriff's Ranch, The Cancer Society, you name it. There's not been too many organizations in this town that the Paulk family has not touched."

With more than 400 people in attendance on Tuesday, organizers said it as the largest crowd they have ever had.

During his presentation, Governor Kemp acknowledged all Paulk has done for South Georgia.

"He's an accomplished businessman, he's been a farmer, which is important in today's world, important for our economy and for our local community. He's also been a community leader, someone who will be there when you need him," Kemp said.

A Boy Scout himself many years ago, Paulk has now dedicated his back back to the community he loves.

"In law enforcement you can change a life in a split second, you can get your life changed in a split second. So it's an area that I felt like I could get in to and give back to the community, and help people who have had problems," Paulk said. "Everybody I deal with as Sheriff is not a bad person, in fact, a lot of them are great people. Good people make bad mistakes, we get there and try and rectify them and try and steer them on the right way, just like the Scouts do with a young person."

During his speech Tuesday, Paulk said he was honored to be recognized, but didn't think he deserved it. With a standing ovation, the crowd disagreed.

The Boy Scouts of America announced during the event the organization will award a scholarship to camp for a deserving scout in Governor Kemp's name.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.