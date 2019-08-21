Country singer Billy Dean joins Gadsden County Sheriff to salute local WWII history

By: Patrick Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Mr. Julius Fisher, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, was surprised in his Quincy home Tuesday with a welcoming visit from Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young and Country singer Billy Dean.

Young joined Dean, who is working on a documentary on WWII veterans. Dean said his documentary's focus is to gain history, but also share the rich history that many are not aware of.

Fisher sat relaxed in his recliner and vividly shared his time as a soldier in the Army, the sheriff's office said.

Fisher said as a youth, he grew up in Leon County and enlisted in the Army at a young age. While serving as a soldier, he was part of the Allied invasion of Normandy in the 182nd Airborne Division (Company A).

Fisher also fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate the Dachau concentration camp and earned many honors for his service.

After the war, Fisher said he settled back home in Gadsden County, where he went back to high school to get his diploma. He then went on to FAMU where he earned his degree. Fisher later met his beautiful wife and became the first principal at Pine Park Elementary School in Havana Florida.

