Sheriff: Plane crash reported in Sumter Co.

By: WALB News 10

July 24, 2019

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -- A plane crash has happened in Sumter County, according to officials.

The crash happened in a pecan orchard about a mile north of the Jimmy Carter Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The pecan orchard is in the 300 block of Old Andersonville Road.

The aircraft, a Cirrus SR22, just departed from the airport when the crash happened, FAA officials said.

Pete Smith, Sumter County sheriff, said there are bodies in the plane but it is not confirmed if there are any injuries or deaths.

FAA is headed to the scene from Atlanta to begin the investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrived on the scene Wednesday afternoon. The GBI is using a drone to map the crash scene.