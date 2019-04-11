Sheriff: Rapper threatened to shoot up University of Florida

By: WCJB | Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -- A music video of an Ocala rapper was brought to the attention of authorities after some of the lyrics mentioned a threat to conduct a mass shooting on the campus at the University of Florida.

According to deputies, the video was posted to Facebook on March 22 by rapper Christopher McCallum, 26 also known as "JunJun McCallum".

Authorities say the lyrics also mentioned the possibility of violence at 8 Seconds, a nightclub in downtown Gainesville. The nightclub was hosting a concert by rap artist Keyanta Bullard, also known as "Yungeen Ace," on March 23.

In the song, McCallum mentions of an ongoing feud between a group from Ocala Shores and a group in Gainesville, deputies say. He also mentions the Yungeen's Ace concert at 8 Seconds specifically as a location for retaliation.

Deputies say McCallum made a threat to UF with the lyrics, "catch you at a Gator Game and shoot the whole campus up."

After the Parkland school shooting, Florida law was changed to make threats of a mass shooting a crime.

McCallum was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Alachua County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.