Sheriff posts "Drug house closed" sign outside of Florida home

By: Action News Jax

April 18, 2019

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. -- “This drug house closed for business.” The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office posted a sign on the front lawn of a home, making sure the community knew the residents were no longer selling narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force, along with FDLE and the DEA, served a search warrant Wednesday at the home on N.E. 16 Avenue in Okeechobee.

Deputies said they found marijuana, crack cocaine, an unknown substance (packaged for resale), loaded gun magazines, drug paraphernalia and $3,300 in cash.

“We have been executing search warrants on this house for over 30 years. We will continue to do so as long as the residents continue to sell illegal narcotics. The people of this community don’t deserve it, nor will we allow it," Sheriff Noel E. Stephen said.

Six people, whose names have not been released, were arrested on multiple charges, deputies said.