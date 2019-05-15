Shirmer officially introduced as VSU women's coach

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 15, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- There's a new sheriff in Titletown as Valdosta State introduced its new women's basketball coach on Wednesday.

Deandra Shirmer was officially introduced to the Blazer faithful Wednesday afternoon. Shirmer replaces Carley Kuhns, who left this past offseason to take the head coaching position at Samford.

While young, Shirmer comes to VSU with a resume of quick success. As an assistant coach at Eckerd College, she helped transform the Titans into an NCAA Tournament team, finishing her stint on the coaching staff with a combined 106-45 record.

"For me, I think the biggest thing is the buy in," Schirmer said after her introduction. "My team, I want to make sure we're a cohesive group. I want to make sure that the culture is that we're working together and that we're toughened together. I want my team to be defined by toughness, as well, and so a big piece of that is relationships."

"So for me, one of the things that I've started off doing is meeting with the players and trying to develop those relationships because you have to have that foundation of trust," she continued.

The Lady Blazers went 21-10 last year, with a 13-7 mark in conference play. VSU fell to Lee in the conference championship game, 81-73.