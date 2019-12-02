Shiver and Be Merry: Thomasville Christmas Parade sparkles despite chill

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) – Santa felt right at home. The North Pole resident didn't mind the chilly temperatures for the annual Christmas Parade, which attracted a large crowd downtown.

The parade featured 100 floats, each decorated with sparkling lights and creative elements honoring this year's theme, "Rocking around the Christmas Tree."

One spectator welcomed the chill: "It wouldn't feel like Christmas if it weren't cold!"

Janie Owens dressed as "The Grinch" to walk in the parade. She didn't need a coat.

"This is very hot and I have a pillow underneath, that's what's keeping me warm," she said. "Actually I'm almost sweating"

The drop in temperatures after the sun set didn't stop folks from lining up an hour early, making sure to get front row seats.

For Samantha Love, the parade is a chance to bond with her family.

"This is three generations," she said. "I have my mom with me, my self and then my little boy who's five."

"I get to come and share this experience with him. It's fun to see the magic in his eyes of Christmas," Love said.