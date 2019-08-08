"Shoes 4 School" will give away 3,000 pairs of new shoes

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- There are just a few days left before kids in Tallahassee head back to school and thousands of them will get to start classes in a brand new pair of shoes for free.

Every room and hallway at the Family Worship and Praise Center is filled with shoes.

All of them have been donated by people and businesses in Tallahassee.

It's called "Shoes 4 School." It gives kids who might not be able to afford them otherwise, a chance to sport brand new shoes when they start school on Monday.

"We're giving away Lebrons, Jordans, Huaraches, Air Max. If you can name it, we have it and it's probably because we're giving away three thousand pair," pastor Quincy Griffin said. "We want these kids to be excited. It's going to be like Christmas in August."

This year demand has nearly doubled. The shoe giveaway served 1500 kids last year and it's ready to serve 3,000 kids this year.

Griffin says 2700 have already pre-registered.

The Family Worship and Praise Center is giving them out Sunday, August 11 at its church at 2344 Lake Bradford Road in Tallahassee.

The doors open at 8 a.m. It's first come first served for children who've registered, Griffin said, and then other children will have a chance to choose.

"Shoes 4 School" is still shopping for shoes and welcoming donations.

https://www.thefwpc.org/shoes-4-school/

