Shooting and homicide in Moultrie

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 10, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga.--- Saturday afternoon, the GBI was requested to assist with the shooting of a male that took place in the 1000 Block of 7th St. NW. A male who had been shot was found by witnesses in a yard. He was attended to by EMS and later life flighted to an out of county trauma center where he remains at last report.

Agents and Moultrie Police conducted several searches throughout the night, processed several scenes related to the event and interviewed multiple witnesses. No arrests have been made at this time.

Later that night, Agents and Moultrie Police were still out working the previous shooting investigation from earlier in the afternoon, when a 911 call came in about another shooting in the 800 Block of 12th Ave. SE. Police, Agents and Deputies arrived to find a female who had been shot. The injuries sustained proved to be fatal, and she passed away a short time later at a local hospital. Additional Agents and GBI Crime Scene Personnel also responded to assist with the second shooting.

Officials say the shooting of the female appeared to be a, “drive-by” shooting where multiple rounds were fired at the victim and others present at a residence. Agents conducted an extensive crime scene examination which involved approximately half of a city block. During the crime scene search, multiple shell casings and projectiles were recovered from houses and vehicles that were struck by gunfire.

Agents and Moultrie Police were also assisted by Colquitt County Deputies and Moultrie Fire Department personnel at the scene.

The two shootings are being reviewed to see if there are any connections that link the two cases. An autopsy is pending on the female victim at the GBI Crime Lab.

These cases are active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090,Moultrie Police at 229-985-3131 or Colquitt 911.

