Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of drugs in Jackson County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
November 18, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested for shoplifting from a Walmart, now faces more charges after drugs are found in his possession.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shoplifting incident at a local Walmart on Sunday.

An investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Casey A. Sterrett for retail theft.

Upon a further search, deputies discovered meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Sterrett now faces additional drug possession charges along with the retail theft charge.

 
