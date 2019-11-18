Shoplifting arrest leads to discovery of drugs in Jackson County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested for shoplifting from a Walmart, now faces more charges after drugs are found in his possession.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shoplifting incident at a local Walmart on Sunday.
An investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Casey A. Sterrett for retail theft.
Upon a further search, deputies discovered meth and other drug paraphernalia.
Sterrett now faces additional drug possession charges along with the retail theft charge.