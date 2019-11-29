Shoppers explain how they really feel about Black Friday

By:Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 29, 2019

Tallahassee, Fla (WCTV) - After everyone digests their Thanksgiving meal, Christmas preparations begin. This includes hanging out with the masses to get the "best deals" during Black Friday. To some, the crowds of people doesn't make the money they save, worth it.

"It's too many of y'all. Y'all need to stay home," said Sanija Waller. "Just go ahead and stay home."

She feels like the shopping environment is the equivalent to a zoo but others think it has its pros.

"Yeah it's a good thing, helps the economy," said Allen Byrn. "It makes things a little bit more affordable for families too."

Regardless shoppers come out in waves in quest of getting the best bargain and it seems to be especially helpful for those who procrastinate to get a head start on their Christmas list.

"I definitely wait until after Thanksgiving because that's when it is crunch time," Alonzo Leftenang goes on to say. "I'm definitely a procrastinator by nature so yeah there's no doubt about that one."

When it comes to getting the best deals, Tallahassee shoppers look at local stores and the big brands because they're just hoping to get what

they want for the lowest cost.

Whether you hate it or love it, Waller sums up the day for everyone:

"Personally I think it's a good deal, you know, everything on sale, mostly, but it's too many people."

