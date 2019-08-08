Tallahassee Police respond to report of shots fired on McKeithen Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says multiple officers are responding to a shots fired call at the 500 block of McKeithen Street.

The call came in at 5:19 p.m.

WCTV's Katie Kaplan is on the scene and says nine patrol cars are present, but no ambulance or forensics unit is on scene.

Neighbors are gathering around the area to see what is happening.

TPD says a release is coming soon with more information.

This is a developing story.