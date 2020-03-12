Shots fired scare ends with man in custody in Tallahassee

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Police are investigating a residential area after officers say an argument inside a home escalated into gunfire.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, there was an argument inside a home near Bridge Haven Road and Wilson Green Boulevard.

Police say the homeowner came out and fired shots into the ground.

Authorities say another person got into a vehicle and attempted to flee, but collided with a second vehicle that was heading down the street, according to police.

No one was struck by gunfire, according to authorities.

This is a developing story.