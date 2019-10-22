Leon High School on lockout after shots heard in Midtown

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon High School was placed on lockout around 11:25 a.m. after gunshots were heard in Midtown nearby the school.

Tallahassee Police Department Public Information Officer Damon Miller said police responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of East Georgia Street around 10:53 a.m. No one was hurt, Miller said.

The incident is under investigation.

According to Leon County Schools communications officer Chris Petley, a lockout means students are kept inside and the doors are locked as the school day carries on as usual.

