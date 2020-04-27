Shouppe: Rattlers' season ended as club was starting to 'play our best baseball'

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Baseball is a funny game; bad days and bad games are quickly remedied because, hey, there's always tomorrow.

That is, until this season, as the Florida A&M baseball team found itself in the right place at the wrong time.

"It was not only over at the snap of a finger, it was over with us starting to play our best baseball," said FAMU head coach Jamey Shouppe. "It's unfortunate, but we're not the only one in that situation right now; all of college baseball and softball and athletics in general are in that situation."

Shouppe, like most, believes the NCAA did the right thing in extending eligibility for spring athletes, but even that presents questions of finance and budget. But, FAMU remains undeterred in doing right by players who did nothing wrong.

"We've had to work with the administration they've helped us some. Money is not easy to come by but we've tried to make it work and I think we'll be okay," Shouppe added. "There's been some hard decisions, like every program's having to make right now, but these kids were cheated out of a year of playing college baseball."

And while patience will be required, FAMU's players and coaches will be free of more worry; while 2020 may not have counted towards scholarships, it does count towards the Rattlers' postseason ban.

"To see them get that opportunity, I'm happy for them, they're very excited about that, to a man, everybody wanted to come back, so they're coming back with one thing in mind, and that's to defend our MEAC Championship from 2019."

Before the season was called, the Rattlers had yet to play a MEAC game.