Showers and storms move through the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) --The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia on Wednesday. The main hazard with Wednesday’s storms are high wind gusts.

Showers and thunderstorms moved across the Big Bend Wednesday afternoon bringing lightning, cooler temperatures and much needed rainfall into the region.

Since midnight Wednesday morning, Tallahassee received 0.66 inches, Mariana 0.10 inches, and 0.91 inches of rainfall in Albany.

A low pressure system in South Georgia and stationary front spanning from the Florida panhandle and into Texas brought showers and weak thunderstorms to the WCTV viewing area Wednesday morning and will continue to spawn showers and storms thorough Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night, and into Thursday.

The stationary front will remain in the Big Bend and South Georgia on Thursday, continuing to bring showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms on Thursday are not expected to be severe.

The front finally lifts to the north Friday, with only a few isolated showers possible. With the front out of the picture, a mostly sunny sky will persist bringing warm temperatures in the upper 80s back into the forecast.

