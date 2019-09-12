Siblings show appreciation for Live Oak Police Department on 9/11

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 12, 2019

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) — The Live Oak Police Department had a few young members of the community show them appreciation on 9/11.

The department shared on Facebook that a boy named Jonathan and his two siblings stopped by the station to share treats and a sign they made for officers.

The siblings thanked police for their big hearts, service, bravery and keeping them safe.

"What an awesome young man and family," the department wrote in the post. "Thank you Jonathan!"

