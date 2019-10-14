Sentencing begins for convicted triggerman in Dan Markel murder

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A jury could soon decide life or death for the convicted triggerman in the Dan Markel murder.

Sigfredo Garcia was convicted Friday of first degree murder and conspiracy.

The jury is expected to return at 1 p.m. Monday to begin hearing testimony in the penalty phase.

Under Florida law, those convicted of first degree murder can be sentenced to life In prison without parole or sentenced to death.

Jurors must be unanimous if they recommend the death penalty.

Attorneys gathered Monday morning to discuss the aggravating and mitigating factors they intend to present to the jury.

The state says it could call Luis Rivera back to the stand and intends to call a member of the Markel family to the stand to discuss the impact of the crime.

Prosecutor Eddie Evans says they are also prepared to question Sigfredo Garcia should he decide to take the stand.

Defense attorney Saam Zangeneh did not comment on that. Zangeneh says they intend to argue Garcia was under mental and emotional duress and his participation in the crime was “minor.”

The judge tentatively estimated testimony could last all afternoon and the jury could begin deliberating Tuesday.

