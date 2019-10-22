Sigfredo Garcia transferred to state prison

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Sigfredo Garcia is now on his way to state prison to start serving a life sentence.

Garcia was sentenced to life in prison one week ago after his conviction for conspiracy and murder in the 2014 death of FSU professor Dan Markel.

Leon County Court records show Garcia was released from the Leon County Detention Facility before sunrise Tuesday, just after 4 a.m.

We are still waiting for his new Florida Department of Corrections booking photo to be released.

