Sign added to Godby track asking users to stay off of infield

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- This weekend, Godby High School administration faced a dilemma over keeping their track open after games of touch football began to break out during nights and weekends, breaking social distancing measures.

Previously, there was no signage saying use of the infield of the track was off-limits.

Until Wednesday.

Godby high school has these signs up around the football field now. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/Nip821KujH — Michael Hudak (@WCTVHudak) May 6, 2020

There are now three signs displayed: One is placed by the COVID-19 social distancing sign and two more on the nearside by the benches on the football field.

Each simply says, "Stay Off Playing Field."

The track remains open for public use.