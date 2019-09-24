Sign in Valdosta vandalized with homophobic slur

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Residents of the Northlake neighborhood said they found a sign vandalized with a homophobic slur on Saturday.

On the "Watch for Children" sign, vandals crossed out "Children" and scrawled "f**z."

Northlake is a subdivision near Exit 22 in Lowndes County.

The graffiti was found on the same day as the South Georgia Pride Festival at John W. Saunders Memorial Park in Valdosta.

It also comes about a week after a Valdosta couple put up hundreds of pride flags in their yard in response to vandals targeting them for displaying the pro LGBTQ symbol.

Neighbors who saw the vandalized sign called police, who came out and covered it with tape.

Although it was cleaned up on Monday, you can still see a little bit of the graffiti.

People in the community were shocked and upset by the vandalism.

They said their biggest concern was kids in the area seeing it, since they don't want that kind of word normalized.

