Signs thank health care workers across Tallahassee

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A special 'thank you' for healthcare workers is starting to pop up around Tallahassee.

Awards4U is starting a new initiative to give back to those keeping the community safe.

On Tuesday, the local businesses planted dozens of signs near Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Capital Regional Medical Center.

The signs are marked with words of encouragement, telling doctors and nurses that they are loved and appreciated.

Business owner Sam Varn says the project is meant to thank health care workers as they battle this crisis on the front lines to keep the community safe.

Varn added that, while this is a challenging time, these workers never slow down and their dedication should never go unnoticed.

"I think often times we take for granted some professions in this world... teachers, nurses and healthcare workers are one of them. We've just come to accept that they're going to be there for us, and now they really have to be. So they really deserve that recognition for getting on the front lines," Varn said. "Health care workers, it's a 24/7 job. They are on duty and on call always for us. We're in a crisis now, but they always need to know they're appreciated."

The signs are also tagged with a personalized message. The local business is hoping other members of the community get involved, purchasing and posting signs in order to reach healthcare workers all throughout the area.

Awards4U will be donating the proceeds to Second Harvest of the Big Bend in order for the organization to continue feeding local families.

The signs cost $25, which covers the cost of making them along with a donation to Second Harvest.