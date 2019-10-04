Silver alert issued in Florida for missing 80-year-old man

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 4, 2019

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (WCTV) - The FDLE Missing Endangered Persons office has issued a "Silver Alert" for a missing 80-year-old from Charlotte County.

Daniel Horsley, 80, was reported missing on Thursday, October 3 and last seen in the area of th 19800 block of Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Horsley was last seen in a plaid shirt with blue, white and green stripes. He also had on black jeans and black shoes. Horsley also has a tattoo on one arm with "Peggy" and the other arm has the Marine Corps emblem.

Authorities think he could be traveling Northwest in a white 2000, Lincoln Continental with a Florida license plate, Z44CPX.

If you see Daniel or his vehicle, you are encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the Charlotte County Sheriff's office, 941-639-0013.