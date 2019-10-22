Simmons: "Better coaches won" against NC A&T Sunday

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The drama was high at Bragg Memorial stadium on Sunday as Florida A&M knocked off North Carolina A&T for the second consecutive season.

On Tuesday, the budding rivalry got even hotter as A&T's coach was a little salty following the loss, throwing some shade towards the Rattlers.

"I thought we lost to a lesser team," Aggies head coach Sam Washington told the A&T media. "We're better than that team."

Washington's comments come off the heels of a 34-31 FAMU win. It wasn't easy, of course, but the Rattlers were able to get the job done in overtime, even without starting quarterback Ryan Stanley.

Tuesday, FAMU head coach Willie Simmons addressed the media, responding to Washington's "lesser team won" sentiments.

"Well, if the lesser team won, that means the better coaches won and so obviously we're much better coaches than they are, we were able to take a lesser football team and beat them two years in a row," Simmons said. "You know, sometimes you just gotta put your big boy pants on and take your whopping and go on to next week."