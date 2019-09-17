Simmons, Rattlers ready for 'electric environment' as FAMU renews rivalry with Southern

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The pageantry of college football: Quite frankly, it's impossible to beat. And you better believe it'll be on full display on the highest of the seven hills on Saturday as FAMU hosts their storied rival, Southern.

Though the two haven't met since 2012, the rivalry dates all the way back to 1941 and the two squads have faced each other a total of 60 times, with the Rattlers leading the all-time matchup, 36-26.

But this game goes deeper than football; it might just be the two best bands in the country.

And right now, tickets for the showdown are a dime a dozen.

While it may not be Bethune-Cookman coming to Tallahassee, FAMU head coach Willie Simmons says there's something unmistakably special about this rivalry.

"I know it's going to be an electric environment, packed house, two really good football teams. Two of the best, or the best, bands in American and the two most loyal fan bases going toe to toe, so there are a lot of reasons as to why this game is very important," Simmons said. "I'm just excited to be a part of it."