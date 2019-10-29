Simmons: Stanley helping McKay from sidelines showing importance of 'FAMUly'

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Resean McKay, have yourself a day.

The Florida A&M redshirt freshman certainly did on Saturday, winning his first career start and threw for 246 yards on 25-of-35 passing with a touchdown and an interception.

McKay, a Tallahassee native and former Godby Cougar, had an impressive performance, no doubt, but it didn't come without help; from starting quarterback Ryan Stanley.

While he missed the game with a shoulder injury, Stanley was still very much "in the game," helping McKay on the sideline, giving him advice and offering encouragement.

All good signs, especially for FAMU head coach Willie Simmons, who called it another example of their team-first mentality.

Or, as their sideline shirts say, "FAMUly."

"Ryan was instrumental in helping him see things during the game and that's the sign of a good group," Simmons said. "The quarterbacks group is a close-knit group and that shows that Ryan's a phenomenal leader of being able to take the young guy under his wings from the sideline and really help him during the game."