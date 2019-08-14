Simmons: Timing between quarterbacks, receivers needs improvement after being held scoreless in scrimmage

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Entering 2019, the Florida A&M Rattlers look to have a slithering offense as the team returns quarterback Ryan Stanley and almost every impact wide receiver from 2018.

FAMU's offense has the potential to be potent, especially through the air. But what we saw from the offense in last weekend's scrimmage was far from it, as the Rattlers were unable to find the endzone.

Stanley, as well as the other Rattler signal callers, didn't look in sync with their wide recievers.

It also could be written off to a bad day.

But, as head coach Willie Simmons explained, the timing seemed off on both ends and is something he says needs to be corrected quickly before the season begins.

"You have to understand what throwing the football on time means; taking the right drop, having the right fundamentals and anticipating those throws to the Chad Hunters, the Xavier Smiths of the world because if we can't get the ball out to those guys in time, they've shown time and time again that they can make explosive plays with the football."