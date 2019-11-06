Simmons: Wives, children the "unsung heroes" during coaching carousels

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- As Florida State continues to search for their next head football coach, so much of the focus goes on the immediate tangibles: The money, the search itself, the recruiting, the future the program wants to head towards.

But often, the families of the coaches goes overlooked.

According to Business Insider, the average tenure for a college football coach is just over three and a half years. For assistant coaches, it's even shorter.

That means a constant swirl of uprooting wives and kids as they leave one location in search of new jobs in different parts of the countries.

Many coaches say they compare it to being in the military, with less job security.

Even Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons weighed in this week, saying the real heroes aren't the coaches; it's the support system at home.

"I think the wives are the unsung heroes in coaching," he said. "They're the ones who make all the sacrifices. I have friends who, being on five jobs in five years in different states, and that's just moving people around and around, so it's extremely tough for them and the kids and the families.

"But, again," Simmons continued, "I do tip my hat to every wife, every significant other, the children."