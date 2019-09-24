Simmons looks to relieve stress of travel so Rattlers can be fresh on field against Norfolk State

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Later this week, it's wheels up for the Florida A&M football team, who will open conference play with their first game outside of the Sunshine State this year at Norfolk State.

As a fan, you don't necessarily think of the travel logistics of your favorite team. But, there's no doubt, they throw a wrench in things.

Your scheduled, your sleep and, especially for freshman, your nerves.

For a lot of guys, this will be their first time on an airplane and it's why head coach Willie Simmons and his staff make it a priority to try and take the stress out of travel; as he says, it's so his young guys only have to worry about what they have to do back on the turf.

"You know, we have a home routine, we have a road routine and we'll try to stay true to that road routine and we'll try to stay true to that road routine to make the guys feel as comfortable as they possibly can so they're not focusing on the travel, they're focusing on the game," Simmons said.