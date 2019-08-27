Simmons sees week one opponent as measuring stick for Rattlers program

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Orlando is typically where the Florida A&M football team ends it's season, against arch-rival Bethune-Cookman.

But, this season, it's a bit different, as the Rattlers will open the campaign in O-Town as well, against the UCF Knights.

Entering year two at the helm of the Rattlers, Willie Simmons knows his team will be in for quite a battle; the Knights enter this season opener having not dropped a regular season contest in over two years.

As Simmons and company hope to hang in the Bounce House, there's also a sense of wanting to be like their first week opponent.

The way Simmons puts it, he sees what UCF has built over the last decade and says he hopes to do the same under his watch.

"I think the blueprint that they put is very similar to what we're trying to do here," Simmons said on Tuesday. "Get these guys to believe in this program, believe in the coaching staff, believe in each other and when you do that, I think you can take our saying of eleven brothers are hard to beat if you believe in that and do that, then I think you can compete with anyone."