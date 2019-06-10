Single car accident in Madison County leaves driver with minor injuries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. ---- A single car crash in Madison County leaves one man with minor injuries.

The accident happening on I-10 in a eastbound lane around noon Monday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the vehicle, 57-year-old Juese Gamarra failed to maintain his lane, drifted to the left, and ended up on the grass median.

Gamarra couldn't maintain control of the vehicle, which resulted in him striking a tree and the vehicle turning onto its side.

FHP was assisted by Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Fire Rescue.

The driver is charged with failure to drive in a single lane.