Single mother goes from waitress to business owner, after new Thomasville program

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 29, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Wednesday morning, a Thomasville-Thomas County panel involving a discussion with local business leaders tackled local economy and it's impact on the workforce.

One of the speakers on the panel, DJ Cole, helped with sharing her first-hand knowledge as the area's newest business owner.

"I want it to be somewhere that bridges the gap in the community," said Cole.

A dream of Cole's, that one day the downtown streets of Thomasville will lead to her front door.

"Kind of like Cheers, where you walk in and everyone knows your name."

Due to her service, her name is known by many.

A waitress and bartender requested at places, like Sweet Grass Dairy, for the last decade.

"They know who you are, they appreciate it, and the hugs make you feel good. It's kind of like a local celebrity."

However, that's not Cole's only full-time job. She's also a single mother of three young boys.

"Is it possible was my biggest question. With everything I got going on, is this really possible for me to do this?"

A pause in her plans until this year, when she was selected for a new entrepreneur program, called Spark.

"I heard about Spark, got into the program, and said I can do this. At that point. it became real to me."

After 12 weeks of coaching, tools, and resources, Cole's business plan placed first.

Soon after, she was taking the final leap of faith.

"For me to be a better person. For me to leave a legacy behind for my children and let them know mommy's not quitting , so we're not quitting either."

She named it "the Lighthouse Cafe, Bar, and Lounge" as it's mission for quality service and cocktails.

"A woman said to me, some people come into a room and just light up the room. She said I feel like one of those is DJ."

For now, Cole is catering events with hopes to open downtown by next year.

She says she's in the process of finding her dream location in downtown Thomasville.

To contact Cole, you can reach her at (229) 393-3038.

